One shot dead, URA office torched in clashes with boda boda cyclists

Locals look at the burning office of URA in Koboko Town on February 23, 2022.   PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Felix Warom Okello  &  RASHUL ADIDI

•

  • Trouble started after tax collectors allegedly knocked and injured a suspected smuggler.

One person was yesterday shot dead in Koboko District and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) office at Oraba border set alight after tax collectors allegedly knocked and injured a suspected smuggler.
Badru Adui, 27, a resident of Arumadri cell, Mengo Ward in Koboko Municipality, died of bullet wounds, police said, without identifying the shooter.

