One shot dead, URA vehicle burnt in clashes with suspected smugglers 

A 30-year-old man was shot dead during a confrontation between Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and suspected smugglers in Manafwa District, Bugisu sub-region, Eastern Uganda on Thursday, May 9.

Brian Mukoni, a peasant from Butingu Village, Bumusomi Parish, Nabitsikhi Sub-county, succumbed to bullet wounds sustained during the confrontation that also left URA vehicle set ablaze at Buwasibi Cell, Bunabwana Ward, in Bunyinza Town Council, according to police.

Authorities are yet to identify the officer who fired the fatal shot during the confrontation between URA enforcement team and suspected smugglers of wheat flour from neighbouring Kenya.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said URA enforcement officers had earlier intercepted a suspected smuggler at Busumbu along the Mbale–Lwakhakha road.



He said that the enforcement team ---Nixon Twinamasiko, Moreen Waseme, Zakia Kalungi, and another yet to be named --- was travelling in a white Toyota Vitz (registration number UA 902 AQ) when they made the arrest.



According to Mr Taitika, as the URA team attempted to leave the area, they were allegedly pursued by a group of smugglers on motorcycles. Upon reaching Buwasibi Cell, a mob reportedly began pelting stones at the URA vehicle before the situation escalated.

“In the chaos that ensued, some of the officials managed to flee. One of them, Moreen Waseme, sought refuge at Butiru Police Station,” said Mr Taitika.

Police say Twinamasiko was later found unconscious along the roadside, having been severely beaten by the mob. The URA vehicle was completely torched by the angry residents.

"Reinforcements from both police and the army were deployed to contain the situation. It was during this operation that Mukoni, who was allegedly fleeing the scene, was shot. He later died from the gunshot wounds," Mr. Taitika added.

Mukoni’s body was taken to Mbale City Mortuary for autopsy. Two URA officials were admitted to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

Residents, however, contested the official version of events. Mr Fred Bwayo, a local resident, claimed the deceased was an innocent bystander.