One stabbed in stomach during NRM sub-county elections in Jinja

Violence erupted during the NRM sub-county LCIII and town council primaries in Jinja district, leaving several people hospitalised.

Ms Irene Mawanda, the district NRM administrator revealed that a fierce fight occurred between supporters of incumbent LC3 Chairperson Hassan Kinusa and his rival Ismail Ozanya in Buwenge Town Council.

She said fight broke out due to accusations of wrongdoing, leading to severe assaults and homes being set ablaze.

"I can confirm that one supporter was stabbed in the stomach, exposing the intestines during the fight between supporters of the two candidates," Ms Mawanda said.

She identified the victims as Kunya Charles, who was stabbed in stomach and was rushed to Teso Clinic in Jinja District, and Musimo Ibrahim, whose lips had to be stitched after a severe beating.

The situation was later brought under control by the intervention of police and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Ms John Bosco Mubitto, the Resident District Commissioner, condemned the violence and vowed to take stern action against those found culpable.

Smoke coming out of the room the room after it was set on fire during a violent election in Buwenge Town Council on August 14, 2025. Photo | Isaac Kintu

"We will ensure that all those arrested in connection with these clashes face the full force of the law, in line with the provisions of the election regulations," he said.

Mubitto urged candidates, their supporters, and party members to maintain peace and conduct themselves responsibly during the electoral process.

"Political competition should be based on fairness and respect rather than violence and intimidation," he emphasised.

Regardless, Kinosa Hassan emerged victorious with 2,935 votes, followed by Ozanya Isima with 1,498 votes. Other candidates; Kiswa Henry secured 20 votes, and Andrew Waseme received 397 votes.



