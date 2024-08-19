One suspected mpox case reported in Moyo

Health officials in Moyo District in West Nile have confirmed receiving a case of suspected Mpox (monkeypox) disease.



The district health officer, Dr Franklin Iddi said that the suspected case has been registered from a man who reported at Laropi health center and the blood samples will be taken from the patient for confirmation.



"We have registered one suspected case where the person is showing signs and symptoms of monkeypox. He is currently admitted in an isolation facility at Laropi health center in Laropi Town council awaiting samples to be collected," he said.



He said: "There is no need to worry at the moment but alertness is key to any health-related interventions. People should continue with prevention measures like hand washing.”



He noted that due to the cross-border trade with South Sudan, there is need for enhanced surveillance. It is not yet clear where the person contracted the disease that is currently regarded as a health concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).



The disease

Mpox is transmitted through close contact and causes rashes, flu like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. The disease can be dangerous for children, pregnant women and those with suppressed immune systems and it is also associated with high grade fever, swelling of lymph nodes, headaches and body weakness.



Mpox has been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than a decade, and the number of cases reported each year has increased steadily over that period.



According to WHO, reported cases last year increased significantly, and already the number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year’s total, with more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths.



Fears

Mr Emmanuel Bada, the Councilor of Moyo Sub-county urged residents to be vigilant and cooperate with authorities.

"We should be vigilant and strictly adhere to the ministry of health safety measures that are in place. We are at the border with South Sudan which is consistently porous. Our communities should observe utmost hygiene at homesteads and make sure that they do not take things for granted,” he said.



