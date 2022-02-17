One Ugandan, two Chinese fraudsters convicted of forgery

Court has convicted three fraudsters including two Chinese nationals of forging a special resolution of Hongsen International Company Limited.

The convicts are Ugandan accountant Robinah Nassuna and Chinese nationals Huang Yiping, 39, and Wang Bingchuan, 40 who are the directors of Sanchuan International Limited based at Zigooti in Mityana District.

The trio face charges ranging from forgery, uttering false documents and conspiracy to commit the offences.

During a session presided over by magistrate Siena Owomugisha, Nassuna was the first to enter a plea bargain.

Court fined Nassuna Shs2m on nine counts- and in default serve four years in jail.

After the sentence, the accused Yiping through his lawyer then requested court to read him his charges afresh which court did.

Yiping as well pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a Shs16m fine- and in default serve 18 months in jail.

Court heard that before the complainant, Mr Woi Wei Dongquing, traveled to China on October 16, 2020, owned 60 per cent of the shares of Hongsen International Company Limited, while Yiping and Bingchuan each had 20 per cent.

The convicts Yiping and Bingchuan approached Nassuna and requested her to draft documents to remove the complainant (Dongquing) from the company.

She (Nassuna) drafted a special resolution where the complainant was transferring his shares to Yiping.

Nassuna as well drafted an MOU effecting changes in the special resolution following instructions from Yiping and Bingchuan which document she uttered to Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB).

Court also heard that when Dongquing returned to Uganda, he learnt that the accused had processed documents showing that all shareholders had agreed on the takeover of his shares, prompting him to report the case to police.

The accused Bingchuan also later entered a plea of guilty and court convicted him on his own plea.

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court adjourned the case to February 17, for his sentencing.

Prosecution

Prosecution contended that the accused and others still at large on November 27, 2020 in Kampala District forged a special resolution, which Nassuna uttered to the URSB well knowing that it was false.