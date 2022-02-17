One Ugandan, two Chinese fraudsters convicted of forgery

The accused appear in court on February 16. PHOTO/BETTY NDAGIRE

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • The trio face charges ranging from forgery, uttering false documents and conspiracy to commit the offences.

Court has convicted three fraudsters including two Chinese nationals of forging a special resolution of Hongsen International Company Limited.

