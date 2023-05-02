One-year-old baby killed in suspected ritual sacrifice in Mitooma

Police in Mitooma District have launched investigations into the death of a one-year-old baby whose dismembered body was recovered in a suspected act of child sacrifice.

Iden Owamani went missing on April 27, 2023, forcing the parents to report a case of disappearance at Kashensheroro police station.

Justus Maguru, the father of the deceased said he left him and her elder sister at around 6:30pm as he went to check on a nearby garden but found the victim missing after less than 30 minutes.

"I think police we do its work but I suspect there is a gang of suspected whitch doctors who are turgeting young children for ritual sacrifice," he observed.

Owamani’s body was found dumped with all the limbs and private parts missing in a bush in Kigyende Village, Kanyabwanga Parish in Mitooma District’s Kigyende Sub County.

"A disappearance was registered vide Kashongorero police station and investigations commenced immediately and a search for the victim was conducted for possible recovery but all in vain," said Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

He added: "On Tuesday, the case file had been forwarded to Mitooma Central Police Station for further management since the victim wasn't seen yet. But shortly after receiving the case, the body of the victim was found dumped."

According to local authorities, "Mitooma District is well known for having a big number of witchdoctors.”