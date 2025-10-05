Ongoing teachers’ industrial action could derail Uganda’s education system- Bishop Luwalira

The retired Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, has urged the government to urgently address the ongoing teachers’ strike, warning that the industrial action risks disrupting national examinations scheduled to start this month.

“Yes, it is true that some teachers have had their issues, and I trust that they have presented them to the relevant organs to handle. My appeal is that the government, through those responsible, continues to listen to the issues raised by teachers because, as we listen, we can reach a lasting solution,” he said on the sidelines of commissioning Elite Junior School on Saturday.

The prelate warned that failure to resolve the standoff could cause devastating consequences to the country’s education system, which is already battered.



“We do not want this to go on and on because it is the learners who will be affected, and the entire system could fall into chaos. Our God has good plans for all learners, and He has positioned parents, teachers, directors, and government officials to look into their education affairs. Let us handle these grievances decisively and move forward in good faith for the good of our children and our country,” he said.

The prelate’s appeal comes at a time when the fate of more than 430,000 Senior Four candidates scheduled to start the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams next week remains uncertain following the teachers' industrial action.

Many government schools, especially in rural areas, have been unable to reopen for the third term due to the Arts and Humanities teachers’ strike over unequal pay that began on August 6.

The strike was declared by the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) and supported by other labour unions after the government failed to implement a comprehensive salary enhancement for all teachers despite several earlier promises.

The educators argue that the selective salary increment favouring science teachers is discriminatory and undermines morale in the profession.

Despite the government issuing a seven-day ultimatum early this week demanding that all teachers return to classrooms, union leaders have remained defiant, insisting they will not resume work until the government commits to a clear and time-bound plan for pay harmonisation.

UNATU Secretary-General Filbert Baguma said Saturday that the union was ready to negotiate but not to bow to intimidation from the government.

“We are open to dialogue, but we cannot be forced back to classrooms when our concerns remain unaddressed,” he said.

With national exams around the corner, UCE starting on October 11, and UACE in November, the deadlock has caused growing anxiety among parents, school administrators, and learners.

Many schools have been forced to rely on volunteer teachers and retired educationists to coach candidates in the final days before examinations.

“We have been praying for our students that the Lord gives them sound mind, good health, and calm hearts as they face their final exams. This is what they have been waiting for, so there is no need to be anxious, but rather to rejoice that the moment they have been preparing for has finally arrived,” Bishop Luwalira said Saturday during the dedication of senior four and six candidates of Elite High School to God as they prepare for their final exams.

He expressed concern that the strike could disadvantage learners who have spent years working hard towards this crucial stage in their education.

Schools across the country have since Friday been dedicating their candidates ahead of the national examinations, with heads of institutions expressing readiness to conduct the exams.

Mr Lawrence Onyango, the head teacher of Elite High School, told this publication in an interview that his school has prepared learners beyond expectation, saying it is their time to shine.

“Teachers and schools across the country faced several challenges previously, but these have since been resolved. Teachers are now well versed with the new curriculum, and we are hopeful that our learners will perform better in this year’s exams. As a school, we have done all our continuous assessments and submitted them to UNEB. We have also completed all the projects required under the new curriculum and done everything it takes to ensure our learners excel,” he said.