Prime

Online claim for NSSF cash troubles members

PHOTO COMBO: Deo Byaruhanga, a former employee of Coca-Cola Company and Charles Katagira, 47, a former employee of Educate Uganda. PHOTOS/ SYLIVIA KATUSHABE

By  JANE NAFULA  Priscilla Maloba  &  Sylivia Katushabe

What you need to know:

  • As savers across the country apply for mid-term access, many say they have failed to use the online system.

Several National Social Security Fund (NSSF) members eligible for mid-term access have failed to submit applications online, citing system glitches and individual errors.
A number of Fund members, according to their testimonies, spent hours fidgeting on the computer before abandoning the online attempt and dashing to the nearest NSSF office to register for mid-term benefit in person.
Hundreds of savers began applying for 20 percent of their accrued benefits last Monday after Gender and Labour minister Betty Amongi issued regulations to operationalise Section 20A of the NSSF (Amendment) Act, 2021 on mid-term access.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.