Only 112 students passed December 2021 CPA exams, says ICPAU

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has said 112 candidates completed the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) course and passed the December 2021 examinations, reflecting an increase in the country’s number of accounting professionals.

“Of the 112 students, 46.4 percent are female. The average pass rate was 35.5 percent, which is a slight decline from 36.4 percent in October 2021,” the Public Accountants Examination Board (PAEB) chairman Mr Geoffrey Byamugisha said as results were presented at Protea Skyz Hotel on January 19.

At least 3,974 candidates sat for December 2021 examinations compared to 4,026 in October 2021 and 4,244 in December 2020, according to PAEB.

“In terms of gender, out of the 2,149 papers passed, 53.1 percent are female candidates. It is evident that the female candidates performed better than their male counterparts. Additionally, 989 (46.0%) of the papers passed were on first attempt,” Mr Byamugisha observed.

PAEB data also indicates that majority candidates aged 25-29 passed.

“We advise young graduates to embark on the professionalization journey before being disrupted by other engagements of life,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Furthermore, the cumulative number of students who have completed the CPA course in Uganda is now at 4,362, which indicates that the number of certified accountants is growing.

“118 students completed their CPA course and passed the exams in October 2021 and 109 in December 2020,” ICPUA said while comparing results for the past two years.

Other results

Besides the CPA results, 126 candidates sat for the December 2021 Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) examinations opposed to 140 in October 2021 and 151 in December 2020 respectively.

“The e average pass rate was 51.2 percent which is lower that 60 percent of the October 2021 examination diet but higher than 45.5 percent of the December 2020 examination diet,” Mr Byamugisha noted.

ICPAU statistics indicate that 1,800 candidates have completed the ATD course in Uganda as of January 19, with 62 candidates posted through the December 2021 examinations compared to 72 candidates in October 2021 and 58 in December 2020.

“The average pass rate decreased to 26.6 percent as compared to 54.6 percent in October 2021 and 41.2 percent in December 2020.

In a related development, 59 professionals have completed the CTA course.

Releasing the results, ICPAU president Constant Othieno Mayende said all courses offered by ICPAU are a premier international qualification in accountancy.

“Despite the increased number of Certified Public Accountants in the country, there are organisations that are still employing unqualified accountants which is not acceptable going by the accountant’s law,” he warned.