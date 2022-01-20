Only 112 students passed December 2021 CPA exams, says ICPAU

ICPAU President (L) CPA Constant Othieno Mayende releases the December 2021 CPA results alongside PAEB Chairperson CPA Geoffrey Byamugisha on January 19, 2022. 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • At least 3,974 candidates sat for December 2021 examinations compared to 4,026 in October 2021 and 4,244 in December 2020, according to PAEB.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has said 112 candidates completed the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) course and passed the December 2021 examinations, reflecting an increase in the country’s number of accounting professionals.

