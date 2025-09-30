Only 19 percent of Ugandans have access to safe toilets

Only 19 percent of Uganda’s population has access to safely managed toilets and basic sanitation facilities, while over seven million people continue to practice open defecation, Mr Timothy Kayondo, Country Leader at SATO I-Trap toilet connection system, has revealed.

Mr Kayondo said millions of Ugandans are forced to rely on unsafe pit latrines or resort to open defecation, posing severe public health risks. Poor sanitation remains one of the leading causes of cholera, dysentery, and other waterborne diseases, which continue to threaten rural and peri-urban communities.

“Each year, inadequate sanitation contributes to over 13,000 deaths in Uganda, including 7,500 children under the age of five, from preventable diarrheal diseases. Sanitation is not just about toilets; it is about dignity, health, and opportunity,” Mr Kayondo said.

He added, “Through our partnerships, we are ensuring that families have access to affordable, life-changing solutions while also supporting local jobs and industry.”

A 2023 report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization revealed that five billion people globally still live without safely managed sanitation, while another 419 million practice open defecation. The report also estimated that 2.2 billion people live without safely managed drinking water, including 115 million relying on surface water.

In response, Mr Kayondo has partnered with Luuka Plastics to strengthen local production and ensure a reliable, cost-effective supply of sanitation products to the villages and towns that need them most.

“The innovation, which can be retrofitted onto existing toilets, is designed to improve hygiene, reduce disease outbreaks, and provide protection for children who are at risk of falling into pit latrines. By offering an affordable way to upgrade existing toilets, SATO devices prevent flies from accessing fecal matter, eliminating a major route of disease transmission. They also seal off odors, making latrines more acceptable to households,” he explained.

The Ministry of Health estimates that poor sanitation costs Uganda billions of shillings each year in healthcare expenses and lost productivity. With more than 80 percent of the population still outside the “safely managed” sanitation bracket, the stakes remain alarmingly high.

Mr Kayondo also noted that many children have been injured or lost their lives after falling into poorly constructed pit latrines. SATO retrofit devices close off toilet openings, significantly improving safety for young users.

“Most households cannot afford to construct modern toilets, but with a simple retrofit like this, we can dramatically improve both safety and hygiene,” he said.

Experts say such affordable, user-friendly solutions can help bridge the sanitation gap, even as government authorities and development partners continue to invest in long-term sanitation infrastructure.