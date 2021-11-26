Only big investments can end insecurity in Karamoja, says minister Kania

Mr Obiga flags off the construction of one kilometer street in Moroto Municipality on Wednesday. Photo | Steven Ariong

By Steven Ariong

Daily Monitor

  • Mr Kania made the remarks while commissioning the construction of Shs7 billion one kilometre street in Moroto Municipality with support from Uganda Support for Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID).   

The State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Mario Obiga Kania has said that the issue of insecurity in the Karamoja sub-region can only be addressed by the massive establishment of multibillion investments projects that will create jobs for many disgruntled Karimojong.

