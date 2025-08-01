Only quality education will uplift Busoga, says Kadaga

First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has called for an urgent need for quality education in the Busoga Sub-region as part of the efforts to uplift the socio-economic standards of its rural communities.

Ms Kadaga, who is also the Minister of East African Community (EAC) Affairs, commended the faith-based community development efforts under Atanansi Community Based Organisation (CBO) of Luuka District in the Busoga Sub-region, which serves as a vehicle for living out the faith through empowering those who are still in great need.

“During one of my foreign engagements in the US at the Twegaite International Conference, I interfaced with Fr Dr Fred Jenga (one of the vision-bearers of the Atanansi CBO), and discussed a lot about the need to prioritise education of our children especially in rural communities in Busoga. Little did I know that he was working day and night with his friends to champion the establishment of the now 550-pupil model school in the area,” Ms Kadaga said while presiding over the opening of the Tom Mullaney Boys’ Dormitory at St Atanansi Junior School in Nakasedhere Village, Luuka District, on Thursday July 31, 2025.

The CBO also focuses on socio-economic development of rural communities through developing programmes and partnerships that focus on education, socio-economic empowerment, pastoral-spiritual care, and access to healthcare for communities in economically-challenged areas.

Ms Kadaga promised to follow up on concerns raised by the area LC1 Chairperson and other local leaders about the need to work on the severely-damaged Kyanvuma-Nakasedere-Nawampiti road that connects the school and the surrounding communities.

She also promised to follow up on the recent pledges made by President Museveni to the Diocese of Jinja at the annual Bugonza Pilgrimage site in Kaliro District, which were raised by Fr Gerald Muto, the Jinja Diocesan Chancello

Fr Dr Jenga noted that: “The Christian faith compels those who have been blessed by God with access, influence, or means to support those still in need.”

The 132-member Atanansi Women’s Association exhibited different empowerment projects such as crafts and tailoring, liquid and bar-soap making, hairdressing, and village savings schemes.



