Only traffic officers in uniform authorised to impound errant motorcycles – police

Any civilian or enforcement officer in civilian wear found impounding motorcycles from errant motorists will be arrested and prosecuted in court, police have warned.

“All motor cycle operations must be conducted exclusively by police officers in uniform. The operation should be led by Traffic Police officers, with support from other uniformed police officers. No police officer, except Traffic Police, is authorized to impound a motor cycle,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said.

According to him, the warning comes after the Commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police, SCP Stephen Tanui, received several reports of individuals wearing civilian/plain clothes impounding motor cycles without the authority to do so.

This usually happens during peak hours in the morning and afternoon on busy roads and near traffic lights.

The directive, according to police is meant to ensure safety and efficiency of motorcycle operations.

“Motorcyclists are advised not to surrender their motorcycles to individuals wearing civilian/plain clothes. In case of such attempts, they should promptly inform the police about the location of such unauthorized operations. All impounded motorcycles must be taken to designated Police Stations and not any other location,” Mr Onyango added in a Friday afternoon statement.

Police said all motorcycles previously impounded by boda boda leadership in Kampala should be released immediately to their rightful owners or be taken to the nearest police station.

“These directives aim to ensure the security and transparency of motorcycle operations within Kampala Metropolitan Area. We urge all residents and motorcyclists to cooperate fully with the police in implementing these measures,” Mr Onyango added.