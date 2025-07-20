Opendi finally gets NRM party flag for Tororo Women MP

Ms Sarah Achieng Opendi, the Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, has finally been declared the winner of the July 17, 2025, National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for the district woman parliamentary flag bearer.

Opendi was announced the winner on the third day of vote tallying by the district NRM party registrar, Mr Joseph Kadokech, at around 4:22pm on Saturday, July 19. She garnered 65,750 votes, beating her closest rival, former Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador Phibby Awere, who secured 29,536 votes.

Her declaration was met with protests from some of the candidates, who contested the credibility of the election process in various polling stations.

Ambassador Awere faulted the electoral commission for failing to maintain control over the declaration forms, claiming that some were accessed and possibly altered by individuals who were not election officials.

“We cannot term this a credible election when the candidates did not have declaration forms. We want to say that the electoral commission failed to take control of declaration forms, and it’s on these grounds that we disown the outcome of the election results,” she said.

She added that her team had not been given declaration forms for most polling stations and were surprised to find locals in possession of them. Awere said she was consulting her lawyers and may petition the NRM electoral commission to challenge the results.

She also cited an incident in which results for the district woman MP race from Kisoko Sub-county allegedly went missing and only reappeared after supervisors from the NRM secretariat, led by Rogers Mulindwa, threatened to arrest the sub-county and constituency registrars.

According to Kadokech, the delay in declaring the final results was due to persistent disputes raised by candidates, which forced the electoral commission to repeatedly recount votes from the contested polling stations.

He explained that the NRM electoral commission had divided Tororo District into two branches for administrative purposes. Each branch had to independently tally the district woman MP results before combining them to declare the overall winner. This process took additional time, especially since each branch also focused on declaring winners of other directly elected parliamentary flag bearers.

Speaking after her declaration, Opendi thanked voters for trusting her with the NRM party flag bearer role for another term in parliament should she win other candidates in the 2026 general elections.

“I am aware of all the demands of my people, but it’s my prayer that one day I wake up and find no one in that vulnerable situation. Hopefully, I will see that day come,” she said.

Opendi, who is seeking her fourth term in Parliament, said the issues in Tororo reflect broader national challenges in service delivery.

“I believe that by improving social services, increasing the health budget, and deploying more doctors up to the health centre III level, many of these demands will be addressed,” she said.

She defeated 11 other contenders, including Ambassador Phibby Awere, Asiimwe Faith, Akumu Rebecca, Achola Annet Rose, Andera Elizabeth, Akoth Angella, Amal Maurine, Okumu Annet, Achom Mary, Athieno Robbinah, and Akichere Gloria.

Opendi’s declaration came a day after Angura Fredrick was announced the NRM flag bearer for Tororo South County, having obtained 19,618 votes, and Simon Nicholas Owino, who won the flag for Tororo North County with 18,690 votes.