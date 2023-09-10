Opendi to introduce Bill to regulate Corporate Social Responsibility

The Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Achieng Opendi seeks to introduce a Bill that will regulate all contributions embedded in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to Opendi, her Bill “will provide for comprehensive legislation on matters relating to all contributions from individuals and investors under CSR.”

Opendi made the revelation during a fundraising drive towards the completion of a parish priest’s house for St Joseph Catholic Church at Kwapa Parish, Tororo Archdiocese.

Her move came after she noticed that most of the Cement factories surrounding the church had not extended help towards the completion of the parish priest’s house despite being issued requests for contributions.

“This is an area surrounded by two cement factories but it’s unfortunate that they have not honored an invitation yet it’s the same community that gave them land housing their cement plants. This is pre-empting me to table a private members Bill seeking a legislation regulating CSR,’’ Opendi remarked at the occasion presided over by information minister Dr Chris Baryomusi.

About Shs43million was raised even as Opendi said: ‘’Although the contribution under this category is out of one’s wish, the government can regulate what is worthy being contributed by whom and when.”

On Saturday, Hundreds of attendees applauded Opendi following her remarks, noting that if adopted, the Bill would have investors obligated to participate in communal development through CRS.

Nyangole Sub County councillor Patrick Omare decried “pollution from factories which don’t give back.”

‘’Unlike other areas, here we seem to be unprivileged because these investors of ours don’t even attend burials from the neighborhood yet we gave them our land and we continue to suffer the effects of their factories like pollution,’’ he observed.

On his part, Dr Baryomusi encouraged the church to implore believers to embrace and support government programs.

‘’As a church, you can easily raise resources from your congregation. You need to encourage Christians to embark on productive activities and automatically they will contribute willingly to support the church and such fundraising drives,’’ he said.