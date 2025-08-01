Operation harmony: UPDF drive over 8,000 cattle out of northern Uganda

More than 8,000 cattle have exited Aswa and Maruzi ranches in northern Uganda as implementation of the second Executive Order issued by President Yoweri Museveni in June 2025 starts impacting positively.

The Executive Order No.2 of June 2025, codenamed Operation Harmony, is being executed by the 5 Infantry Division of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

Operation Harmony gives UPDF the mandate to immediately and indiscriminately evict all cattle belonging to Balaalo pastoralists, in a renewed struggle to resolve ever-increasing land conflicts and illegal grazing in the north.

The new order follows Executive Order No.3 of May 2023, which failed to fully address the destruction of farmland and community tensions caused by unregulated herding.

In June this year, residents of Ibuje Sub-county, Apac District, said stray cattle belonging to Balalo destroyed their crops.

The affected villages included Abongokere, Teboke, Rwakisaza and Onekgwok, where stray cattle were roaming daily.

Nonetheless, Maj Gen Keith Katungyi, the Commander of Pader-headquartered 5 Infantry Division, told this publication that Operation Harmony is moving on smoothly.

“For 5 Infantry Division, we started with Maruzi in Lango and Aswa in Acholi, and I can assure you that more than 8,000 cows, as of today, have exited,” he said at his office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

The cattle belong to nomadic pastoralists named Balalo and the natives.

He said the locals who have been grazing their animals in Maruzi and Aswa were ordered to relocate.

“At times you find some people trying to resist, especially the locals. It wasn't the case in Maruzi (Akororo Sub-county in Apac District), but it was the case in Aswa. But we have explained it to the locals, elected leaders and even the Rwot (paramount chief) that people should exit government land,” said Maj Gen Katungyi.

“And so far, so good, don't mind the bashing, everything comes at a cost. There is a lot in the news, whether from the pastoralists, who have formed some WhatsApp group, some of them are here, abusing us. But, you know, if you want to go far, you don't stop every step to throw stones. Whoever throws a stone on you, you have to be consistent.”

The UPDF commander made it pretty clear that even if some people are criticising the operation, their mission is simple: harmonious living.

The President boldly wants nomadism to stop in Uganda, because nomadism is not an economic activity that can give someone money.

Maj Gen Katungyi further highlighted that the head of state also wants to create harmony within Acholi and Lango tribes.

“So I had time to explain to you that even in Acholi, there is intra-conflict within their clans and families and whatnot. So, if you remove the outsider, then you can concentrate on issues in Acholi where land is owned in an amorphous way, in an umbrella way, maybe people can start organizing at clan level to have what the government has categorized as) Customary Certificate of Ownership (CCOs),” he explained.

“And that will be good, because we attract investors to come. They'll come to Awitong (clan chief) knowing there is a title for the clan.”

Sustainability

Maj Gen Katungyi said mechanisms are in place to make sure that the pastoralists don't return to the forbidden land.

The exit points are the entry points and we are manning them very well. At least you cannot see cows entering via Karuma, Masindi Port, Amolatar or Apac ferries. The good thing with the north here is that River Nile forms the boundary,” he added.

“I think in all those points, you'll find my serious checkpoint. As you go to those two ferries, I think you'll find serious checkpoints at Apac Ferry, Amolatar Ferry, and in Karuma, there is a very big signpost of cattle checkpoint.”



