Operation Shujaa: 19 people rescued from ADF rebels in Ituri

The joint operation of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) on Saturday rescued 19 individuals in an offensive against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists.

The rescued, include eight children, nine women, and two men who reported to the joint base at Bwakadde in Ituri province after the joint forces attacked an ADF position at Tingwe Hills, North East of Erengeti Town.

The 19 were airlifted by the UPDF to Mountain Division headquarters in Muhooti where they are currently receiving treatment.

“Among the rescued women, one had recently given birth and was abandoned in the wilderness by her companions due to her inability to keep up with the group's pace. Promptly informed about her situation, a combined UPDF/FARDC squad went back to rescue her. Both the mother and her baby are now in stable condition,” Maj Bilal Katamba, the Mountain Division/Operation Shuuja spokesperson, said.

He added that one gun was recovered and an ADF fighter was put out of action in the crossfire, adding that the joint forces under sector three Makindye battalion are still tracking the terrorists.





Maj Gen Dick Olum, the commander of Operation Shuuja, last week revealed that ever since the operation started on November 31, 2021, a total of 548 ADF rebels have been eliminated, 50 captured, and 31 have voluntarily surrendered.

Meanwhile, the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, together with the commander of FRDC in the Ituri area Col Amuri Joseph, and Maj Gen Dick Olum over the weekend, visited the joint forces in eastern DR Congo and met with local chiefs.

Chief Boga, Omukama Tabaro Kato Kabuga II, expressed gratitude for the joint forces' successful operation, which enabled the return of Bannyamboga residents to their homes after years of displacement.

Chief Tchabi, Babanilau Tchabi Etienne, conveyed appreciation to the Presidents of DRC and Uganda, Felix Tshisekedi and Yoweri Kaguta Museveni respectively, for their shared commitment to combating the ADF.