Operation Shujaa forces take shooting break to do good

The joint Uganda-DR Congo military forces implementing the ongoing operation Shujaa have embarked on humanitarian operations to consolidate peace and security in eastern DR Congo.

The spokesperson for the operation, Maj Peter Mugisa, told Daily Monitor on Monday that the activities are being carried out in areas where the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels were dislodged.

In February, the joint forces of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced that they had dislodged ADF rebels in the Triangle of Death in Mukakati, Erigeti, Kainama, Boga, Tchabi, River Semliki Bridge and Burasi.

Some of the activities they have embarked on include construction of water points, roads, medical camps, participation in community activities, supplying of food items, community mobilisation, among others.

“The intention is to bring on board all stakeholders affected by the ADF atrocities in order to have a common objective and influence their opinions towards eradication of violence in the eastern part of DR Congo,” Maj Mugisa said.

“These activities also intend to win the hearts and minds of the civilian population in order to fight the common enemy of peace together, we need the support of the population for information and trust,” he added.

He added: “It is also important to conduct a unified action and integration of activities with governmental and non-governmental entities with military operations in order to achieve unity of effort,” he said.

Maj Mugisa said the joint forces are also conducting both night and day patrols, protecting vital installations, as well as hunting down ADF remnants.

“With key leaders’ engagement, leaders at various levels are urged to create village security committees, sub-county security committees and such committees at all levels of authority. We want local leaders to increase participation in security meetings in order to identify gaps and forward [information] to the relevant authorities for quick remedies,” he said.

Maj Mugisa added that the civil military activities have enabled the joint forces to consolidate peace in areas of Boga, Tchabi, Kainama and Kamango Mukakati-R. Semulik.

“These activities have enabled the forces’ trust and confidence by the population, and alienated ADF access to the population. That is why there is relative peace and security and the enormous return of the population to their long time abandoned homes,” he said.