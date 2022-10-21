Operationalise Amuru-Rhino Camp ferry, leaders tell Unra

Leaders in Madi-Okollo and Amuru districts have raised concern over the delayed operationalisation of the Amuru-Rhino Camp Ferry.

Construction of the ferry commenced eight years ago at the Awuvu Landing Site in Rhino Camp Town Council.

In an interview with this publication on Tuesday, the leaders said the delay to operationalise the ferry has affected the local economy and livelihoods of the communities in the benefitting districts.

Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru District chairperson, said: “Every time they promise to get the ferry working but once elections are done, they go quiet and it has continued to frustrate the communities who have since failed to do business across either side.”

“…We ask the Ministry of Works and Unra to expedite and prioritise the process of putting it to work since it has severely affected the livelihoods of the people here,” Mr Lakony added.

Mr Isaac Etuka Joakino, the Upper Madi County MP, said:

“We have tried in vain to cause the line ministry to ensure that this ferry is put to work as soon as possible.”

Mr Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP, said the unfulfilled promises by the government to repair the ferry have given people false hope.

“There were a lot of unnecessary delays by Unra after the plan was mooted until they told us that they would relocate an old ferry from the Laropi Landing Site since they deployed a new ferry there in 2017, but after they brought that old one to the site, they have never assembled it,” Mr Olanya said.

In August, Unra attributed the delayed completion of the project to funding challenges since it is being financed through the authority’s own budget.

When contacted, Mr Ahmed Okwir Awoii, the Unra station manager for Arua, declined to comment in regards to the progress of the work and what caused the delays.

However, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesman, said the construction of the Amuru-Rhino-Camp ferry is nearing completion.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Ssempebwa said their engineers had been deployed on the ground at the Awuvu Landing Site in Rhino Camp Town Council and are winding up the works.