OPM delivers iron sheets to storm-hit school in Tororo

Uganda’s Office of the Prime Minister has delivered 300 iron sheets to Manjasi High School in Tororo District to help re-roof several school buildings damaged by a storm in October 2024, officials said Friday.

The support followed a formal request by local leaders to the Prime Minister’s office to assist the school, one of the district’s traditional secondary institutions.

"The OPM has responded, but the remaining task is mobilizing resources for timber, nails, and labour," said Tororo Municipality MP Yeri Apollo Ofwono during the handover.

"This can be achieved if you reach out to the school’s alumni, many of whom are now in influential positions," he added.

Ofwono praised the head teacher for reviving the school from a previously deteriorating state and urged administrators to turn the support into improved academic performance.

The Resident District Commissioner, Sadiq Bategana Bakale, welcomed the government's intervention but urged long-term solutions to avoid future disasters.

"I implore you to invest in planting trees to safeguard the school from any future disasters," Bakale said, adding: "The trees will not only act as windbreakers but also offer shade where learners can read while outside class."

District LC5 chairperson John Okeya described the destruction as a “blessing in disguise,” noting that some of the school's structures were still roofed with condemned asbestos sheets.

"I must say delivery of this support is timely because the school was in dire need of structures. I even treat the effects of the disaster as a blessing," he said.

Okeya, however, warned against misuse of the materials, citing a long-standing case in which iron sheets donated to Abwel Primary School in Mulanda Sub-county decades ago were never used.

School head teacher David Sidialo Wanyama expressed gratitude for the relief, saying the school had been grappling with outdated and hazardous infrastructure.

“Most of our old buildings had asbestos roofing, which health experts say poses serious health risks,” he said.

Wanyama said the storm affected several key facilities, including the ICT library, administration block, staff houses, and A-Level classrooms. The damage forced the school to relocate the library into leaking classrooms.

In a related development, the Ministry of Education and Sports has also donated an ICT integration kit to the school to enhance the teaching and learning of computer studies.