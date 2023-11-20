OPM injects Shs3b to skill youth in northern Uganda

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has earmarked Shs3 billion to skill at least 1,300 youth in northern Uganda.

At the weekend, the State Minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Freedom Kwiyocwiny, said the government has invested reosurces to skill youth with the aim of fighting poverty.

She was addressing leaders at the Northern Uganda Youth Development Centre (NUYDC) in Labora Sub-County in Omoro District. During the ceremony, she handed over start-up kits to 1,300 youths from 41 districts in northern Uganda who recently completed a three-month skills training course in agriculture and entrepreneurship.

She said: “If you are talking about poverty indicators, we look at the household income, and this we cannot hide, northern Uganda is still very poor. Lango, Acholi, West Nile, and Karamoja have always been at the tail and most of the people are poor.”

Ms Kwiyocwiny said the government will continue to invest and earmark more resources to empower communities in the region.

“This is a very good programme by the government where it skills the youth for them to be resilient, independent and fend for their livelihood, and we are continuing to do more,” the minister added.

Mr Mayanja Gonzaga, the commissioner of monitoring and evaluation at OPM, said the skilling programme and the start-up kits cost Shs3 billion.

“All these engagements have cost your office close to Shs3 billion, which include the start-up kits, the amount of money meant for the trainers, it includes the transport and upkeep of staff,” Mr Gonzaga said.

Meanwhile, Mr Douglas Peter Okello, the Omoro District chairman, asked Ms Kwiyucwiny to follow up on a recent government commitment to establish Omoro Technical Institute.

He said: “When the President came to Odek Sub-county during the presidential elections and by-election,he told the people of Omoro County that he needed land for an establishment of a technical institute... I want to report to you that we have secured 20 acres of land for the establishment of a technical institute in Omoro County .”

Mr Alfred Odur, a youth, has lauded the government for the skilling programme, saying he is currently reaping from growing and selling pine seedlings, and other indigenous tree seedlings like shea nuts.

Mr Jan Sadek, the head of the EU delegation in Uganda, also attended the ceremony at the weekend, said the EU is delighted to work with the OPM in training youth.

“Offering opportunities to young Ugandans to gain crucial skills in the agriculture sector will have a direct impact on their employability, income, and livelihoods,” Mr Sadek said.