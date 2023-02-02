OPM releases Shs300m to rehabilitate Kalaki roads

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has released Shs300m for the rehabilitation of a 9.5-km road in Kalaki District.

While chairing a meeting of the district roads committee on Tuesday, the Kalaki Woman MP, Ms Jennifer Ayoo Nalukwago, said: “The money is a capital development fund that is meant for the rehabilitation of a 9.5-kilometre road from Bululu Sub-county headquarters to Ipenet in Ocelakur Sub-county.”

“I am not yet sure whether the money is in the district’s account but the fact is it will soon be credited,” she added.

In 2021/2022, Kalaki District had a total budget of Shs831m rehabilitation of unpaved roads.

Budget

Mr Christopher Okumu, Kalaki chief administration officer, said the money was to be sent in three quarters but they only received Shs46m for the first quarter.

He added that they expect to receive Shs124m for the second quarter and Shs259m for the last quarter.

The district engineer, Mr Francis Emalu, said Kalaki has a road network of 240.98km which are feeder roads.

He said: “The capital development activities that were planned by the district are still in the procurement process and the moment procurement is complete, then work will commence with immediate effect.”