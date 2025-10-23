Opondo, Mbabazi and Ssentamu among 70 cleared for 2026 parliamentary elections

The Electoral Commission has concluded the nomination exercise for parliamentary representatives of Special Interest Groups (SIGs), with a total of 70 aspirants successfully nominated across the four categories.

According to EC deputy spokesperson Paul Bukenya, the process was smooth.

“The final figures of nominations that have been cleared up are 70 with 26 candidates nominated to contest for youth representation in parliament, 26 for workers, 7 for older persons, and 11 for persons living with disabilities,” he said.

Bukenya added: “We urge those who have successfully presented themselves for nomination to continue complying with the Commission’s rules as we move into the campaign period to keep the process peaceful and transparent.”

The two-day exercise, conducted at the EC headquarters in Kampala, drew a mix of seasoned public figures and fresh entrants, many of whom pledged to push for stronger representation and accountability for marginalized communities.

Among the nominees was former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo who is contesting for the Eastern Region Older Persons Parliamentary seat on the NRM ticket.

Opondo emphasized tackling health issues among his priorities, citing free annual medical check-ups and health insurance for Ugandans aged 60 and above.

"The elderly live with lifelong ailments like diabetes, arthritis, and hypertension, and need regular screening to manage their conditions and adjust their lifestyles,” he noted.

“In the next 15 years, all people categorized by law as old and vulnerable should be able to receive the grant more than what is given to them now and also get relief on utility bills. Senior citizens should be supported to invest their stipends in income-generating ventures for self-sustenance,” Mr Opondo said.

Ms Jackie Mbabazi, NRM’s flagbearer for the Regional Representative for Older Persons in the Western Region and wife of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, said her campaign will focus on improving welfare and health programmes for elderly Ugandans.

“My goal is to return dignity to the elderly and ensure they have reasonable incomes and ensure that they are under medical insurance, and other social protection programs,” she said.

She added: "After all, we (elderly) are only 2.3 million in the country. It is the elderly who don't have steady incomes because they have retired, and sometimes those who are on pension are not paid on time and afflicted by non- communicable diseases."

Ms Fiona Nakku, who previously failed in the NRM primaries for the National Youth Female representative is now vying for Workers’ Member of Parliament as an independent saying her focus is on ensuring that youth benefit directly from labor policies that have so far remained on paper.

“Someone graduates today, seeks a job opportunity tomorrow, and is asked for ten years of work experience. These are the issues we want to address.”

She added: “We’ve seen many of our brothers and sisters dying or being mistreated in Arab countries. I want to work on policies that guarantee their safety and dignity. We must forge a working relationship between Uganda and those countries so that when our people leave, we know they are in safe hands.”

Among the few contestants from outside the ruling party is Churchill James Sentamu, the current 91st Guild President of Makerere University and an independent candidate vying for the Central Youth MP seat.

“Our generation is full of potential, but many are trapped in poverty because opportunities remain out of reach. My focus is on promoting youth-led enterprises and policies that equip young people with the skills and resources they need to thrive and give young Ugandans the tools to create their own success stories,” he emphasized.

The Electoral Commission in a statement dated October 21, noted that the nomination of candidates for election of representatives of the fifth Special Interest Group- the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF)- will be conducted at a later date, in accordance with provisions of Section 9 of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

With nominations now closed, the campaign period for the 2026 general elections is expected to begin in early November 2025 ahead of mid-January 2026 elections.