Opportunity Bank marks 30 years of inclusive financial services

On Friday, Opportunity Bank Uganda celebrated a significant milestone, 30 years of transforming lives through inclusive financial services. Reflecting on the bank’s journey, Board Chairperson Jacqueline Kobusingye highlighted Opportunity Bank’s evolution into a trusted financial partner for undeserved communities.

“Over the past three decades, we have built a reputation for delivering accessible, customer-centric solutions to individuals, families, and businesses traditionally excluded from mainstream banking. Financial inclusion remains at the heart of our mission, driving long-term social and economic transformation,” she said.

Ms Kobusingye noted the bank’s deep impact across key demographics, particularly women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“Women make up the majority of our customers 258,020 (50.4 percent). We also serve 161,108 youth and 40,000 persons with disabilities. Our support extends to over 1,389 schools, 20,835 teachers, and impacts 300,000 children annually. We also serve more than 7,000 Saccos, 800,000 households, and have reached 1.4 million people, with over 55,000 individuals benefiting from free financial literacy training,” she added.

Driving economic transformation

Guest of honour Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, the deputy governor of the Bank of Uganda, applauded the bank’s contribution to inclusive banking and emphasised the broader role of financial institutions in national economic development.

“If commercial banks thrive, Uganda’s GDP currently at $50.2b (Shs180t) can rise sharply to $500b (Shs1.79 quadrillion), comparable to Nigeria and South Africa. This would enhance price stability and economic resilience. Banks must also lead in environmental sustainability and green financing, which we’re embedding in policy. Institutions not aligned with this green agenda are not moving with us,” Prof Nuwagaba warned.

He also encouraged Opportunity Bank to support Uganda’s key growth sectors. “We urge the bank to continue supporting agro-industrialisation, mineral development, tourism, science, and innovation. The Bank of Uganda will soon roll out gold buying and selling, interested institutions are welcome,” he said.

Empowering communities

The Opportunity Bank CEO, Mr Owen Amanya, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to driving socio-economic impact through targeted interventions.

“Education financing constitutes 25 percent of our portfolio. Through the Girl Education Challenge, we’ve increased access to education for girls via bursaries and school financing,” he shared.

He added that the bank is now expanding into vocational and technical education, addressing skill development for Uganda’s growing youth population.

“We’re improving infrastructure in schools, classrooms, dormitories, sanitation, and extending support to technical institutions. We’re also developing working capital products tailored for entrepreneurial graduates,” Mr Amanya said.

Innovation, partnerships

Ms Kobusingye emphasised that Opportunity Bank’s future lies in innovation, partnerships, and deepening impact.

“The next 30 years will require even greater innovation and collaboration. We’re investing in digital transformation, expanding our outreach to under served communities, and continuing to champion financial literacy.Our vision remains bold and inclusive: to be the bank of choice for all who aspire to live with dignity and purpose.”

Mr Amanya echoed this commitment.“Our mission remains unchanged: to provide inclusive, innovative, technology-led financial solutions that uplift lives, especially those of smallholder farmers, refugees, women, youth, and persons with disabilities. We envision a Uganda where everyone can rise above poverty and live with dignity,” he affirmed.

About the bank

Founded in 1995, Opportunity Bank Uganda started as a microcredit programme under Food for the Hungry International (FHI).

Today, the bank operates 25 branches, including two located in refugee settlements in Nakivale and Rwamwanja (Kamwenge District) and serves over 520,000 customers nationwide.