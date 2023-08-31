Oppose Muhoozi presidential bid – Kyagulanyi

The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, has called upon Ugandans to desist from facilitating the ascension of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the presidency.

Gen Muhoozi, the first son and presidential advisor on special operations, has expressed interest in taking over from his father as the leader of the country.

Mr Kyagulanyi urged Ugandans to prevent a potential power transition from the father to the son, asserting that Uganda is not a monarchy.

“I am here to relay the revolutionary message to remove [President] Museveni from the presidency. He now wants to bring his son to inflict the same torture on Ugandans. We must prevent that from happening by getting Mr Museveni out of power,” Mr Kyagulanyi said while addressing his supporters at Bamboocha Gardens in Kasese Town on Wednesday.

He criticised Gen Muhoozi’s countrywide political activities, saying he is distributing money to the people to garner support.

“Museveni is tired, he cannot manage, and that is why he has been trying to bring his son. His son has been buying people with money. We have taken Museveni and his son to the ICC [International Criminal Court], and he knows that we are serious,” he said.

The NUP leader encouraged the use of mobile phones as tools for change.

“When I was starting this national tour, I told you to use your phones because they are bigger than a gun,” he said.

The NUP leader said elections alone cannot bring about change in Uganda.

“We have defeated Museveni more than once. Dr Besigye defeated him in 2016, and I defeated him in 2021. I can defeat Museveni any day of the week and twice on Sunday; but as you know, elections alone are not enough. We must do more than that,” he stated.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, State minister for ICT and National Guidance, said Gen Muhoozi being the first son does not stop him from making a decision to stand for President.

"It's not true that President Museveni is fronting his son for the presidency. Let Kyagulanyi concertrate on his agenda and his plan for a national tour. Talking about Muhoozi, that is cheap politics," he said.





Rwenzururu Kingdom

Mr Kyagulanyi pledged to support the efforts to raise funds for the return of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere. The Rwenzururu Kingdom plans to collect Shs9 billion to facilitate King Mumbere’s homecoming activities and to acquire Springs International Hotel as a new palace.

The Buhikira Royal Palace, the official seat of the Rwenzururu Kingdom, was destroyed in 2016 during a security operation that led to a conflict resulting in more than 100 deaths.

“I know that you are raising funds to facilitate the king’s homecoming. I have also asked all NUP MPs to support this cause and raise not less than Shs10 million for the same. I will also add my contribution to that as a sign of solidarity with you, our people,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi announced his intention to join the people of Kasese in welcoming their king, who is set to return on October 4 after nearly seven years away following his arrest in 2016.