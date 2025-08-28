Opposition activist Sam Mugumya reported abducted in Mbarara

Opposition activist Sam Mugumya was allegedly abducted on August 26 by plain-clothed armed men from a local hotel in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City.

Eyewitnesses said Mugumya was bundled into a drone van by soldiers in army uniform accompanied by plain-clothed operatives. Staff at the hotel described the abduction as a swift, coordinated operation, saying the group walked straight to the dining area, picked Mugumya, and escorted him outside before driving off.

Several witnesses added that Mugumya was driven towards Kampala, where he is suspected to be held in an undisclosed detention facility. Since Tuesday, joint security agencies have not issued any official statement on his whereabouts.

Mugumya, who was freed from Ndolo Prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last year, where he had been imprisoned without trial since 2014, recently declared his intention to contest for the Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary seat on the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) ticket.

Police spokesperson Mr. Kituuma Rusoke told this publication that the force had no knowledge of any operation to arrest him.

"As police we don’t have him, that’s all I can say," Mr Rusoke said.

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Deputy Executive Director Mr Crispin Kaheru yesterday said the commission had dispatched teams from Mbarara, Fort Portal, and Kampala to investigate the matter.

"In addition, we are in contact with both the security and intelligence services to establish where this gentleman could be, and we know that very soon we will have an answer, like we have always had answers in the past (when circumstances of this nature have come up)," Mr Kaheru said during a stakeholder meeting with the Electoral Commission and political parties in Kampala.

At the same meeting, Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama raised concern over the growing monetization of politics.

"There’s a current obnoxious trend of monetization of elections. Political bribery has become so normal that the perpetrators do it in broad daylight. We have to rescue democracy from obscene voter buying; we must speak against these vices if we are to sanitize elections," Justice Byabakama said.

He added that there is need to sensitize the public to reject corruption, ensure strict enforcement of electoral laws, vigorously prosecute offenders, and amend the law to bar those found guilty of voter bribery from contesting in future elections.

Search for Mugumya

Members of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) in Mbarara City have intensified efforts to trace their colleague. Mugumya is a former aide to jailed opposition leader Col. (Rtd) Kiiza Besigye.

Mr Stanley Katembeyi, PFF chairperson for Ankole sub-region, said they are still waiting for his release.

"We ask this government to release innocent political prisoners. Election period is not the end of life. Even if you lead for 100 years, time will come for you to leave. Release our people, let them enjoy their nation. People are living in their country as prisoners, no one is free, no one is safe. These abduction issues aren’t good in our country," he said.

Mr Robert Mwesigye, PFF mobiliser for Ankole region, said members were living in fear as colleagues disappeared ahead of nominations for the general elections.

"We are worried as opposition members, it is like being an opposition member is an offence. That is why we call upon President Museveni to tell us if it is a crime to oppose him. Let him be clear that standing against him is an offence then we shall know that it is a crime and we find other means," he said.

Compiled by Benson Tumusiime, Felix Ainebyoona & Julius Byamukama