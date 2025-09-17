Opposition blocks loan approval, Tayebwa adjourns House

The Opposition side in Parliament put up a spirited fight against the approval of the government plan to borrow Euro 183,309,947.16 (approx. Shs756,502,250,000) from Standard Chartered Bank and Shs120,395,249,259 from the domestic market (6-Month Treasury Bill) for financing the Strategic Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project – Phase II (STWSSP II).

This occurred during the Tuesday, September 16, plenary sitting, when the House Committee on National Economy, chaired by Mr John Bosco Ikojo, tabled its report highlighting concerns about the loan but ultimately recommended its approval—a move the Opposition strongly opposed.

For instance, whereas the report recommended that the terms of the loan be renegotiated, it also concluded that the government’s request to borrow be approved.

“Government should consider renegotiating the insurance premium costs (given the minimal risks the project faces) and other costs to bring them to levels that are comparable to the Standard Chartered Bank UK terms used for the Kabalega Airport in Hoima, that were non-concessional,” the report reads in part.

It later “recommends that the proposal by Government to borrow Euro 183,309,847.16 from Standard Chartered Bank and Ugx120,395,249,259 (approx. Euro 29,572,296) from the domestic market (6-month Treasury bill) for financing the Strategic Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project - Phase II (STWSSP II) be approved subject to the above Committee observations and recommendations.”

How it happened...

Minutes after the committee on National Economy tabled its report detailing the findings on the loan, Kigulu South legislator Mr Milton Muwuma Kalulu rallied colleagues to critically examine the recommendations that pointed to glitches.

“I am a little confused with the conclusion of the committee’s report because they helped us raise red flags at different points, recommending reviews — the need to review the cost of this, the need to look at the toilets — and then all of a sudden, they are saying we approve,” Mr Muwuma said.

In an immediate follow-up, the Shadow Minister for Constitutional Affairs, Mr Jonathan Odur, buttressed Muwuma’s concerns and demanded that Parliament strictly focus on the issues highlighted in the committee report.

“The motion requires us to approve the resolution of Parliament. The constitutional standard is that you either approve or you reject because these requests come with specific terms and conditions. So if Parliament says you go and do ABCD which is not defined — from which unit cost to which one? From which financing model to which one?” Mr Odur wondered.

He immediately suggested that strict follow-ups are made on resolutions passed by Parliament.

“Maybe when Parliament does these resolutions, they should be laid back in this Parliament and we see. We can easily fall in a trap where you approve a motion and then the resolution that is extracted does not reflect what Parliament has decided,” Mr Odur said.

There were efforts by the government to have the loan pushed through for approval, but the Leader of Opposition, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, obstructed this.

“You see now, you are running away from the boxes we must tick on the procedural issues to do with this loan. You also want to run away from our House procedures. Why? What exactly are we in a hurry to try and do? Why not follow the law if you want to get these loans approved?” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He further rallied Parliament not to approve the loan considering that some legal requirements, such as the need for a quorum of at least 177 Members of Parliament, could not be met in the sitting.

“Here is what is even more bothersome regarding this quorum bit. Rule 25 provides that for us to take a vote on any question like we are about to, we should have a third of all the members who are entitled to vote. That is a number of 177 members. Rt Hon Speaker, I doubt we have got that number here,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

As a result, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, called off the matter and immediately adjourned Tuesday’s plenary sitting to today (Wednesday 17) afternoon.

“Hon colleagues, I can see the numbers that I have online and the numbers I have here because I had already also checked — they are not sufficient enough. So I won’t put a question on this, but that won’t stop us from debating and all that. So, the House is adjourned to tomorrow 2pm,” Mr Tayebwa said.

It is, however, not clear when deliberations on the loan request will be concluded before a final decision is taken. Parliament had not shared the Order Paper (agenda for plenary) by the time of filing this article.



