Opposition challenges Museveni over Shs100m MPs cash scandal

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, has challenged President Museveni to directly address allegations that a section of Members of Parliament (MPs) received Shs100 million each as a "thank you" gift for passing controversial legislation.

Speaking to Monitor shortly after the President issued a lengthy statement about the scandal, Mr Ssenyonyi expressed disappointment that Mr Museveni "wasted three pages beating around the bush" without tackling the issue head-on.

“Instead of responding to the issue of Shs100m, he (Mr Museveni) is deflecting, dodging the issue at hand,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

“Let him not go around in circles, the critical issue is the Shs100m given to MPs to thank them for passing the coffee bill and to easily pass the amendment to the UPDF Act. That's what he should respond to,” he added.

Mr Museveni’s April 10 statement came amidst intensifying scrutiny over the alleged cash handouts to MPs, reported by Monitor since Tuesday. In his remarks, the President accused Opposition legislators of hypocrisy in their anti-corruption campaigns, while defending the use of classified budgets to promote national security.

“Has this helped to keep the peace? Absolutely. Is that not the reason why Uganda is an island of peace in this area? How many traitor groups and schemes have we defeated? Our People can list them for you. Have you heard?” Mr Museveni rhetorically posed.

Sources who spoke to Monitor alleged that the money was distributed following lobbying by MPs through Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, who relayed the request to the President during a caucus meeting in January. According to the source, MPs collected the funds through designated government offices in and around Parliament and Nakasero.

President Museveni suggested that the Opposition’s uproar over the scandal was in part influenced by foreign actors and accused critics of double standards.

“For the Kivumbi group of Opposition MPs and for the Monitor Newspaper, I have one question: ‘Dear Sirs and madams, have you ever heard of foreign funds being sent into Uganda to influence our politics in the favour of the foreigners?’” he asked.

He continued, “If you are an anti-corruption warrior you claim to be, why have you never talked about these foreign funds? When you receive foreign funds, you are not only corrupt but you are a traitor.”

But Mr Ssenyonyi dismissed the President’s remarks on foreign influence as a diversion.

“According to the Trump administration, the Museveni government has been receiving all manner of funds which they never account for, let him talk to the nation about that,” he said.

Earlier, Butambala County MP Muhammad Kivumbi, speaking on behalf of the Opposition Caucus, condemned the alleged payouts and urged MPs to return the money.

“This is bad money. We should not be part of this game of Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. For those who may have received it, we urge you to find the courage to return it. We have passed a resolution, and each member will sign it to show their disapproval. The signing starts now,” Mr Kivumbi said.

Meanwhile, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) Secretary General Fred Ebil said the party had already begun internal investigations to identify any members who might have benefited.

“We have instituted a committee that has already commenced investigation about the matter and once we find out that our members benefited in the cash bonanza, a disciplinary action shall be taken,” Mr Ebil said.