Opposition demand probe into casino at Dubai embassy

The Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Haruna Nkunyingi Muwada, has called for thorough investigations into allegations that diplomats are operating a casino at the Ugandan Consulate Building in Dubai.

In a July 24 statement, Mr Muwada expresses concern that the misdeeds of the diplomats, which contravene laws of both countries could cause diplomatic issues that may in turn affect Ugandans living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“This development contravenes both domestic, UAE & International law… We demand for detailed investigations and urgent steps to rectify this anomaly. I will raise this matter formally as soon as Parliament is recalled,” the statement reads in part.

The call comes days after this publication broke the story where Minister for Foreign Affairs Oryem Okello termed the developments as “criminal” and a “breach of trust”.

The actions further contravene provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Article 41 of the Convention provides “the premises of the mission must not be used in any manner incompatible with the functions of the mission as laid down in the present Convention, or by other rules of general International Law or by any special agreements in force between the Sending and the receiving state.”

According to Muwada, the revelations are an indictment on the diplomats, who are according to principles of foreign policy, are entrusted with upholding and promoting a positive image of the country

“It equally raises questions of accountability on usage and operation of Uganda Diplomatic properties abroad and individual conduct of Ugandan Diplomats at the Dubai Consulate and the line minister,” he said

“I implore the Foreign Affairs Ministry & Uganda Embassy in Abu Dhabi to initiate diplomatic engagements to ensure that arising concerns if any by UAE government are not stretched to affect Uganda nationals living in UAE & Ugandans transiting through UAE airports,” he added