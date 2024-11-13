Opposition demands answers on Parliament raid by unknown security operatives

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, has demanded to know how unknown security operatives accessed Parliament during the heated debating and eventual passing of the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament yesterday afternoon, Mr Ssenyonyi said “as soon as Parliament resumes, we shall ask for answers” from Speaker Anita Among about the fracas that erupted last Wednesday prior to the processing of the coffee Bill.

“When we return to Parliament I will ask her [Speaker Among], now that you are saying I was wrong to claim it was security operatives, you tell us who raided Parliament, now that you know,” Mr Ssenyonyi promised.

It is not clear when plenary will resume since Ms Among adjourned the House indefinitely (Sine Die).

Before the fracas, Kilak North MP Anthony Akol beat up his Mityana Municipality counterpart Francis Zaake who was consequently hospitalised at the Nsambya Hospital. To this effect, Mr Ssenyonyi has since pledged to mediate reconciliation talks between the duo.

“We are engaging [both of] these members. I have spoken to Hon Zaake and I am trying to get a hold of Hon Akol and eventually I will, so that we handle this matter. That was never called for and should not have happened as it did,” Mr Ssenyonyi promised.

A day after the fracas, Mr Zaake revealed that he was engaging his legal team to consider legal action against Mr Akol. In response, Mr Akol demanded that Mr Zaake apologises to him as his elder.

In the same vein, Mr Ssenyonyi promised to rally the citizenry not to be disillusioned by the enactment of the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, that scrapped UCDA.

“We are encouraging the people of Uganda to keep growing coffee because it is possible that the government wants to demoralise them and discourage them from growing coffee. We want to encourage Ugandans in all regions across Uganda, to please grow even more coffee because the fight for coffee hasn’t ended,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added: “Some think the fight was wrapped up. No. Please grow as much coffee as you can. General Museveni may think he has had his day. No. Coffee is going to be here much longer than him. Because as we know, it remains for generations and generations.”

The Coffee Bill

On November 6, Parliament chaired by Speaker Among successfully processed and passed the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, effectively sending the Uganda Coffee Development Authority back to the Ministry of Agriculture.