Opposition dominated districts yet to submit results

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Electoral Commission has revealed that 104 district across the country have so far partially submitted their results out of 146 districts.

At least 42 districts including Kampala, Mbale, Bududa, Namisindwa, Sironko, Masindi and Kyenjojo among others have not yet handed in their results.

Among the 104 districts that have submitted their results, President Museveni has scored between 90 percent and 100 percent while in other districts he has 60 percent.

For instance, in Kiruhura which is Mr Museveni’s home district, he scored more than 99 percent.

He scored the similar results in Isingiro, Kibale, Karenga, Kazo and Nabilatuk where he scored between 97 percent and 100 percent.

Majority of the districts yet to submit results are from opposition stronghold.

For instance, Mukono, Waksio, Soroti and Rukungiri have so far submitted between one and two polling stations, according to Justice Simon Byabakama.



