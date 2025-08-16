Opposition expect Masaka to smell the coffee in 2026

One of the aims of the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Elections Management Committee (EMC) is to see that they rectify the wrongs that were committed in the run-up to the 2021 elections. An obvious sore point was the race for the Masaka District Woman Representative (DWR) where, after being denied the party flag, Ms Joan Namutaawe stood as an Independent. For the 2026 elections, Ms Namutaawe, who has once again sought the NUP ticket, seems to be the only viable candidate for the leading Opposition party. As other NUP members await results from the EMC, Ms Namutaawe has been combing villages in Masaka District, which has grown smaller after the city was carved out of it. Ms Namutaawe’s main opponent in next year’s election could be Ms Mary Babirye Kabanda of the Democratic Party (DP).

Ms Kabanda has had an interesting history with the district in the sense that in 2016, she wrestled the Masaka DWR position from NRM’s Freda Nanziri Mubanda. Yet when Masaka City was carved out of Masaka District, Ms Kabanda weighed her options and concluded that her chances of winning were in the former, which is an Opposition stronghold. Ms Kabanda was wrong not because Masaka City isn’t an Opposition stronghold, but in the sense that it has moved from being a DP stronghold to being an NUP stronghold. Thus, it was NUP’s Juliet Nakakande, who has since joined Mr Mathias Mpuuga’s Democratic Front (DF), who emerged winner with 37,024 votes, while Ms Kabanda came second with 18,203 votes. Given that backstory, Ms Kabanda has decided to go back to reclaim her seat in the district, only that Ms Namutaawe feels the population has since moved on.

“This is an area that I easily mobilised as an Independent, and now, with NUP, I think our margin of victory is only going to grow bigger,” Ms Namutaawe said. Those who are familiar with grassroots politics say when Masaka City was created, NRM was confident that Ms Kabanda would stand in the city where the Opposition is normally strong. This, the ruling party went on to reason, would give it a free run in the district since it is dominated by villages where the NRM is normally strong. But Ms Namutaawe spoiled their plans. “The campaign was for the youth, and the youth identified with me, being also of their age. I tapped into the youth energy, and this, for me was critical because this is the time for young people to speak, and they spoke loudly,” Ms Namutaawe explained. In Parliament, Ms Namutaawe has made a point to shine the spotlight on the deplorable condition of government-funded schools in Masaka District.

“Seed schools rely on volunteer teachers, and I think they should be appreciated by giving them allowances. They can also be considered for formal recruitment in public service,” Ms Namutaawe said. Ms Joanitah Nalule won the NRM flag in the ruling party’s recent primaries and will consequently be tasked with wrestling back the DWR position. In the 2021 elections, Ms Nalule, who was denied the NRM ticket, stood as an Independent. She finished second with 11,303 votes. Her performance was way better than that of Ms Edith Namugabo Kulabako, NRM-sanctioned candidate, whose 6,293 votes could only secure third position. The NRM feels with Ms Nalule being its flag-bearer, chances are high of winning this area that is deemed an Opposition bastion. “I did well last time even without my party’s backing.

I think I’m going to do better this time with my party’s backing,” Ms Nalule said. Masaka, being a rural economy, the most critical thing in the campaign is going to be a certain cash crop—coffee. The bean became a political issue after the disbandment of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA). Farmers in Masaka, a traditionally coffee-growing area, voiced concerns that the disbandment of the UCDA was done without factoring in their opinions. One of the UCDA’s erstwhile roles included improving the quality and quantity of coffee. “We as stakeholders were never consulted,” said Mr Posiano Matovu, the chairman of the Greater Coffee Farmers Association.

“At both the presidential and parliamentary levels, no one has asked for our views. We want to know, if authority was shifted to the Ministry, would we continue to benefit as we have with UCDA?” Though the roles UCDA used to play are now taken up by the Agriculture ministry, farmers in Masaka remain sceptical. They claim the ministry previously struggled with crop management, citing the introduction of vanilla as a failure that left farmers without markets. “UCDA wasn’t the best, but they were present on the ground. They used to send their people, and soon the quality of coffee improved, but the ministry has always struggled. Its extension officers are never seen in our areas. We are already missing UCDA,” Mr Matovu said.

The disbandment of UCDA has now been framed as a campaign issue for the Opposition. “We had a fight in Parliament over UCDA. We tried to talk sense to the powers that be, and you saw what security did to us,” Ms Namutaawe said, referring to commandos who raided Parliament and grabbed Opposition lawmakers after the lights in the House were switched off last year. “UCDA was very critical to our farmers because they supplied the Robusta variety and also taught farmers proper post-harvest handling, and you have been seeing the output increasing. So, definitely for us in Masaka, coffee is going to be a campaign issue.” Since rural Masaka’s economy is driven by agriculture, the demands of a lawmaker are unique when compared to those of a colleague representing an urban constituency.

“As an MP, I have made it a point to supply all homesteads in Masaka with coffee seedlings. I don’t think there is a home in Masaka District that hasn’t got coffee seedlings from me. I have also given out hoes to most households in the Masaka District. My vision is to see that we increase agricultural output. Households should have enough to sustain themselves and also sell, that’s why I’m giving out seedlings and hoes,” Ms Namutaawe disclosed. When it comes to politics, Ms Namutaawe has made up her mind. Having stood as an Independent in 2021, she now considers herself a NUP foot soldier. “I’m very much in sync with my party, NUP. We have moved on from 2021 and invested in mobilising and entrenching the party in the district.

I do not doubt in my mind that this time I will get the party ticket because even on the ground, I’m very popular. Masaka District is my playground, and we shall be ready in 2026,” Ms Namutaawe said. For Ms Kabanda, she is banking on the memory in a sense that people in this area remember that the district is where the DP midwifed. “We still have people who are committed to the values of DP. And they want to vote for people who espouse DP values. I represented these people. And I’m sure they miss the kind of representation I brought on the table,” Ms Kabanda, who was once again voted DP treasurer in the chaotic delegates conference hosted in the western city of Mbarara, said.

For Ms Namutaawe, the expectation is that she will once again do the extraordinary. In 2021, there is an area that got engrossed in what is known as the umbrella wave known to have swept across Buganda during the 2021 poll. Only a handful of politicians who weren’t on the NUP ticket managed to successfully sail through. This as voters in Greater Masaka insisted on ticking only candidates with the umbrella as their sign.

