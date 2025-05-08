Opposition infiltrated our register - NRM

In an interview with this newspaper yesterday, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director for information and publicity, said they are not worried about the alleged infiltrators, adding that the issue would be adequately dealt with “One of the reasons why we put up this exercise was for the people in the village to identify such people and weed them out in the village. If someone is [not] in the register, how did they get elected?” he asked. He added that in a growing democracy, they do not expect the processes to be 100 percent perfect, but with what they have done so far, even if there are intruders in their party, the intrusion will not influence the outcome of the majority members. Yesterday, NRM conducted its LC grassroots party primary elections.