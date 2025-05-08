Opposition infiltrated our register - NRM
What you need to know:
- Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director for information and publicity, said they are not worried about the alleged infiltrators
The NRM Secretariat has accused Opposition members of infiltrating the party’s register.
In an interview with this newspaper yesterday, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director for information and publicity, said they are not worried about the alleged infiltrators, adding that the issue would be adequately dealt with “One of the reasons why we put up this exercise was for the people in the village to identify such people and weed them out in the village. If someone is [not] in the register, how did they get elected?” he asked. He added that in a growing democracy, they do not expect the processes to be 100 percent perfect, but with what they have done so far, even if there are intruders in their party, the intrusion will not influence the outcome of the majority members. Yesterday, NRM conducted its LC grassroots party primary elections.
Mr Abdulatwib Nankunda, an election official who conducted the exercise at Villa Park Polling Station in Nsambya, Kampala City, said he was forced to suspend voting at Nsambya Railways Zone after the valid voters claimed there were strange faces in the area, with their names also appearing in the register. He added that eligible voters feared to name and shame the intruders.
At Nakawa Division headquarters, Mr Rudolf Abas, who was voted the vice chairman for the veterans, also claimed to have identified illegitimate voters participating in the exercise. He asked the party bosses to screen the newly appointed office bearers.
“In the register, there are names of male persons, but when they are called out, you find that they are registered as females. This is how we have been infiltrated by the Opposition,’’ he said.