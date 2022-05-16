Opposition, journalists barred from Besigye’s home

Security operatives yesterday blocked journalists and some Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party leaders from accessing the residence of Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso district.

The FDC team comprising Mr Wafula Oguttu, Mr Wycliffe Bakandonda and Ms Virginia Plan Mugyenyi had taken some foodstuffs to Dr Besigye, who now heads the People’s Front for Transition political pressure group.

The team negotiated with security deployed at the home to be let in in vain. They later left with their foodstuffs that included bunches of matooke and chicken.

Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential contender and President Museveni’s former personal doctor, has been under house arrest since last Thursday following his attempt to walk to Kampala City in protest against high commodity prices and what he described as succession of power.

The FDC deputy secretary general, Mr Harold Kaija, confirmed that their party members had been denied access to Dr Besigye’s home.

“On Saturday, our party spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, was also denied access...,” Mr Kaija said.

This publication has also learnt that a group of key politicians cancelled their planned visit to Dr Besigye after discovering that they would not be allowed to access the home.

“We were expecting leaders from political parties such as Conservative Party, Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Democratic Party (DP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago but they had to postpone the visit because they are not allowing anyone to come here,” Mr Ronald Muhinda, one of Dr Besigye’s aides, said.

He added:” Nobody has seen him since last Thursday when he was put under house arrest. The security officers are not allowing anybody to visit him except his family members.”

Journalists too were denied access to his residence. By Monday morning, a police pick-up truck was parked in the middle of the road that leads to Dr Besigye’s home.

“We are not allowing people inside. There are things we are doing inside there. You cannot go beyond this point. You can now go back. You have seen how the situation is,” a police officer told us.