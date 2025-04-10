Opposition MPs in trouble over Shs100m

Opposition leaders are investigating reports that some of their members received a Shs100m financial bailout. Leaders from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) said they have initiated inquiries to determine if any of their MPs were involved in the cash bonanza.

Unidentified members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), alongside Opposition and independent MPs, reportedly received Shs100m each from the president on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a source who spoke to Daily Monitor, the MPs lobbied for the money through Chief Whip Hamson Obua, who presented their requests to the President during a Caucus meeting in January.

The funds, reportedly channelled through top Parliament offices, were allegedly intended as a bailout to assist MPs facing financial difficulties ahead of the 2026 General Election. Sources said NRM MPs collected their share on Monday evening from an office Parliament or from a top government office near the House.

Opposition and independent MPs received theirs from Nakasero, an area known for housing high-ranking government officials. NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the party had begun investigating the matter. “We are trying to establish if any of our members benefited from this scheme.

If we find any, they will face the party’s disciplinary committee and drastic action will be taken,” he said. FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat said the party was also investigating but needed concrete evidence before taking action. “It’s still an allegation, and we’ve begun asking our members if they received the money.

Once we confirm, drastic measures will follow,” he added. UPC Secretary General Fred Ebil stated the party would set up a tribunal to question MPs about the money. “We condemn bribery, and if any of our MPs took the money, serious action will follow,” he said.

The NRM holds a commanding majority with 337 members. NUP, the largest opposition party with 57 members, is followed by FDC (31 MPs) and UPC (12 MPs). The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, vowed to take action against any opposition MP found to have accepted the money.

The news of MPs receiving Shs100m became a hot topic at Parliament, with some MPs denying receiving the money, while others admitted they would take it if offered due to financial struggles. Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, filling in for Mr Ssenyonyi, questioned Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa about the allegation.

“What is going on in regards to the Shs100m allegation that is going on that it was given as the gift to these MPs?” Mr Kivumbi asked during the plenary yesterday.

In response, Mr Tayebwa said the Parliament leadership is only responsible for what is budgeted by the House and vowed never to legitimise street talks. “I am an MP but have not received any coin. Neither have I received a call from the person who has my money. [And] if you know you have my money please bring [because] someone maybe eating on my behalf somewhere.

And please if you go and have your dealings somewhere, don’t involve the House because we approved the budget. All expenditures of the government and we ever approved any item here called a donation from the President to MPs,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa added: “I saw those statements somewhere saying coffee bill, UPDF [Act]... If there is a matter of that kind, what I would expect is you to write to the head of the institution and I would come to a responsible committee and we investigate the matter.”

He, however, tasked Mr Obua to explain whether MPs had received money from him. Mr Obua said “all MPs are paid through statutory processes”. The member [MP Kivumbi] who was holding the floor alleged that MPs that implies himself inclusive. [And] the basic principal of law is clear that he who alleges must provide the proof and he says MPs.

Can he confirm to this House where he has received his from because he is also an MP?,” he added. Several MPs this newspaper spoke to denied receiving the money, but some admitted that they would thake the money because they are struggling financially.

“You will find that this money if true it was given, it still helps the locals like helping MPs buy ambulances and supporting the local citizens. We must always work together…. MPs are not the richest people per say but some of them have good hearts and want to help the people,” said Workers MP Abdul Byakatonda. But Ms Alice Alaso,the National Coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), warned that accepting such funds would compromise Parliament’s integrity.

“The President can’t just hand MPs money like this; they’ll have to repay by passing Bills in his favour,” she said. Mr Julius Mukunda, Executive Director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), criticised the move, saying it showed that Uganda has the resources for development, but politicians are misdirecting funds.

“MPs, at this moment. All fingers are on you because your oversight role is to hold the government accountable but you have instead gone in bed with it,” he said. Mr Marlon Agaba, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, expressed concern about the long-term impact on citizens. “This has a direct impact on the ordinary citizens because Parliament is passing money for service delivery but ending up in the pockets of the MPs. We are seeing this becoming a norm and entitlement as we head to the elections.

Some of this money is actually loans, which we are going to pay back painfully because of selfish MPs,” he said. A group of “unfriendly” Opposition MPs is expected to hold a press conference today at Parliament, denouncing the bailout and the MPs who accepted the money while the rest of the population struggles to make ends meet.



