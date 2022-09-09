Opposition MPs visit incarcerated Ssegirinya, Ssewamyana

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga on Thursday led a section of opposition MPs, mostly from the National Unity Platform (NUP) to visit Kawempe North legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana at Kigo Prison where they were remanded a year ago.

The visit comes a day after NUP members held a prayer ceremony for the two legislators accused of being behind last year’s spate of killings in greater Masaka region where 26 people died.

“We are going to engage with the judiciary to inquire whether they understand their mandate in ensuring a fair and speedy trial for these Members of Parliament,”Mr Mpuuga told journalists on Thursday.

The MPs expressed their concern over their colleagues’ state of health in prison where they have been allegedly denied access to their private medical personnel.

“We suppose their medical doctor should be given audience to help them seek further health services,” John Baptist Nambeshe, the Opposition whip said.

The opposition members said they will stop at nothing until their peers are released as it is their constitutional right to at least be granted bail.

“Our appeal to those wielding the power of this country is to set these legislators free so that they can do their mandate in their constituencies,” Bukoto East MP, Mr Ronald Evans Kanyike said.

Following their arrest on September 7, 2021 alongside seven others, the two MPs were charged with murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among on Wednesday asked government to expedite the MPs’ trial.