Opposition to push for answers over Kasese attack as Parliament resumes

Opposition lawmakers have vowed to demand answers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs officials over how suspected Allied Defense Forces (ADF) rebels attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School and killed over 40 people.

Addressing journalists at parliament on Monday afternoon, Shadow Minister for Internal Affairs Abdallah Kiwanuka indicated that their specific interest will be on “how state authorities like the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) failed to detect the attack.”

"Several questions have to be asked. Where was CMI and CID because they are mandated to detect crime before it is committed?” Kiwanuka said before emphasizing that “they must explain.”

“They (ministers Gen Kahinda Otafiire and then Gen David Muhoozi) must come and explain what exactly happened. We need a thorough explanation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs” he added.

Kiwanuka is also disturbed by the fact that the attackers reportedly fled back into neighbouring DR Congo before security officials could stop them.

Kiwanuka told Monitor that government will have to explain why Uganda’s armed forces are still deployed in neighboring countries like DR Congo and Somalia on peace keeping missions while rebels inflict attacks on Ugandans.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] Parliament is opening. So we are going to task the ministers and whoever is responsible to explain to the country whether we are safe. Is it still relevant to continue keeping our forces across the borders?” he questioned.

Information availed so far about the attack has showed that 37 of the people who were killed are students while the other five comprised a school security guard and residents of the area.

On Monday morning, Police told journalists that its officers had been dispatched to Kasese to support security’s investigation efforts.

Government has revealed that three suspects have been netted in connection to the brutal Friday night attack in Kasese District even as President Museveni vowed retaliation against the ADF.