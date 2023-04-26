Opposition Women MPs petition Speaker over harassment from security forces

Opposition female Members of Parliament Wednesday morning petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among regarding the brutal arrests meted on them at different events organised to celebrate the International Women's Day in their respective districts. The MPs contend the actions and conduct of the security personnel under the command of the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) are systematically made to block them from interfacing with their constituents.



“Whenever the opposition female MPs organise an event, police storm the venue and immediately fire teargas, live bullets, and splash colored peppered water towards the congregation, thus disrupting the meeting,” Joyce Bagala, the Mityana Woman MP said, adding that many have sustained injuries, with events properties destroyed.

Women MPs who have been victims to this brutality so far, include; Ms Bagala, Kaaya Christine Nakimwero (Kiboga District Woman MP), Florence Kabugho (Kasese), Betty Ethel Naluyima (Wakiso), Joan Acom Alobo (Soroti City) and Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City) and the most recent being Suzan Mugabi, the woman representative of Buvuma District.

The petitioners Ms Among to lead them in a demonstration showing dissatisfaction over the violation of the rights of women and the threat to their lives which also violates the Constitution. They also asked that Parliament orders Ministers for Presidency, Internal Affairs, and Gender to present comprehensive reports to the House detailing their concerns and what they have done in this gross violation of the rights of women and the Constitution. And also officers and RDCs/RCCs involved in the assault of all the affected MPs be prosecuted personally before the courts of law.

