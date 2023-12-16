Organic food exports to grow by 40 percent

Projections by the National Organic Agriculture Movement of Uganda (NOGAMU) have indicated that organic food exports will increase by 40 percent in 2024 from $159m (about Shs600b) this year.

Organic foods, which can be fresh or processed, are produced by organic farming methods. They are grown without the use of synthetic chemicals such as human-made pesticides and fertilisers and do not contain Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

Organic foods include fresh produce, meats, and dairy products, as well as processed foods such as crackers, drinks, and frozen meals.

The growth is attributed to demand for major crops such as coffee, fruits and vegetables, cocoa, oil crops like sesame, chia, sunflower, soybeans, spices, and vanilla, ginger, chili and tea herbals.

In the domestic market, there is demand for cereals and pulses, root crops like cassava, sweet potatoes, yams and indigenous foods that are purely organic.