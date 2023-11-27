Organisations urged to stop using unprofessional procurement officers

The Institute of Procurement Professionals of Uganda has asked organisations to stop using unprofessional procurement officers if they want to continue having good relationships with suppliers.

Procurement management is responsible for overseeing all the processes involved in acquiring the products, materials, goods and services needed for efficient business operations.

In his keynote address during the Stanbic Bank Uganda Trade Forum held at Protea Hotel on November 24, the executive secretary Institute of Procurement Professionals of Uganda (IPPU), Mr David Kalitani Nsamba said banks cannot be underestimated in contract financing because banks provide financial advice to suppliers and procurements of goods and services.

“Companies should be using professionals in procurements and stop using unprofessional people as procurement officers. In some organisations/companies, a procurement person is a driver or a storekeeper, which is wrong,” he said.

Relating to the role of the largest banks like Stanbic Bank, Mr Kalitani said banks ( as enablers of the procurement process) play a great role in extending capital at affordable interest rates to the supply chain contributing to efficiency.

Mr Kalitani said the role of procurement in the socio-economic transformation of institutions and the economy is lowered costs, value for money increased resource availability.

Trade is essential for keeping a competitive global economy and lowers the prices of goods internationally as it spurs innovation and encourages markets to become specialised.

Stanbic Bank Uganda has positioned itself to provide financial solutions through the commercial and the commodity value chain facilitating trade flows between Uganda and the rest of Africa and countries around the world helping them to move goods and services across borders.

Mr Tunde Thorpe, Head of Transaction Products and Services Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the bank is using professional services it provides and digitalization in procurement and in the supply chain is the way to go.