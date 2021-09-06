Orthodox Church Archbishop, Jonah Lwanga dead

By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

The Most Reverend Orthodox Archbishop of Uganda, Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga has died.

"Our spiritual Father is gone to meet the Lord," the Orthodox Church in Uganda said in a statement on Sunday.

The Church early Sunday virtually held an intercessory prayer, also informing congregants that His Eminence Lwanga was hospitalized.

The vocal prelate was born in 1945, just a year before the religion was recognized by the government despite having been established in the early 1900s.

Details to follow...