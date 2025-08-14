Otuke cut off after floods submerge Apak, Amon-maka bridges

Otuke District in the Lango Sub-region has been cut off from the rest of the country following torrential rains that flooded River Moroto, submerging the Amon-maka and Apak bridges. The flooding has blocked the two main roads connecting Lira and Alebtong to Otuke.

The swelling river first burst its banks at Amon-maka Bridge, cutting off the main Lira–Otuke road and forcing travellers to divert through the Lira–Aloi route in Alebtong to reach Otuke and Karamoja districts such as Abim and Kotido.

However, the alternative route was also cut off after the river overflowed at Apak Bridge, on the border between Alebtong and Otuke, leaving travellers stranded. On Wednesday August 13, buses and other vehicles from Lira City to Otuke and beyond were forced to turn back after over one kilometre of road at both bridges was submerged.

Mr Raymond Ojede, a taxi driver on the Lira–Otuke route, said they have now resorted to a much longer alternative through Kaguta Bridge via Lira–Ogur–Barlonyo–Barjobi–Okwang–Baralegi, then cornering Adwari before reaching Otuke Town Council and other Karamoja districts, a route that more than doubles the distance.

“Because of the long distance, the fare between Lira and Otuke has doubled from Shs10,000 to Shs20,000 due to increased fuel consumption,” Mr Ojede said. “We used to buy fuel worth Shs100,000 for the return trip, but now we spend Shs250,000.”

Otuke LC5 Chairperson, Mr Francis Abola, said the floods have also affected Anepmoroto Parish in Orum Sub-county, Barocok Parish in Okwang Sub-county, and Amwa Parish in Olilim Sub-county.

He revealed that some primary schools are operating without toilets after their pit latrines collapsed due to the floods, while gardens of cassava, groundnuts, beans, and other crops have been destroyed.

“This is a natural disaster, and there is definitely going to be famine since gardens have been submerged and crops destroyed. We are appealing to the government to come to our rescue,” Mr Abola said.

He added that households in low-lying areas risk displacement, and some schools have been contacted to accommodate affected residents if the situation worsens.

“Otuke is a hilly area, so this water comes from Karamoja through River Moroto. That’s why we are experiencing floods, compounded by the current heavy rains. I have contacted a few schools to host people displaced from their homes during the night,” Mr Abola said.