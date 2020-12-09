Otuke District LC5 Candidate dies at Mulago Hospital

By Isaac Otwii More by this Author

Independent LC5 candidate and former LC5 chairperson for Otuke District is dead.

Mr Genesius Benson Ogwang Ogoo, a candidate in the race for LC5 chairperson seat for Otuke District died on Tuesday morning from Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Mr Geoffrey Ouni, son to the deceased confirmed the death of Mr Ogwang who was seeking to reclaim his LC5 seat for Otuke District. He said the deceased was first admitted at Lira regional referral Hospital in Lira City on November 30th, 2020 where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“He was getting difficulty in breathing and was put on oxygen. But his condition was not stable and he was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital where he died from on December 8, 2020,” he told Daily Monitor.

Mr Geoffrey Abuka, a district councilor in Otuke District said the deceased was very resourceful in leadership.

“He played politics of maturity and did a commendable job especially in constructing roads, schools, and hospitals during his leadership of 2011 to 2016 when he lost his seat to the current LCV Chairman, Bosco Odongo Obote,” he said.

“He mentored many of us, the politicians. His only problem was Atira land and that was why he lost his seat. He was doing his campaign in a very jolly manner and as the people of Otuke we still needed him,” Mr Abuka added.

Mr Ogwang first contested against the incumbent, Bosco Odongo Obote in the National Resistance Movement [NRM] party primary election.

Otuke District NRM Electoral Commission Returning officer, Mr Boniface Ouni declared Mr Odongo as the party flag bearer with 16,969 votes against Mr Ogwang’s 10,771 votes.

He however went ahead and got nominated as an independent candidate for the Otuke District LC5 seat. He was also the clan chief of Bako Ojota.

Beatrice Anyeit Helen who worked with the late Ogwang as LC5 vice-chairperson described him as a leader anyone would want to work with.

“He was orderly, and a visionary leader that wanted development. As it is said that elders are the living dictionaries, Benson was one, he had a great vision for the people of Otuke and Lango Sub-region. His demise happened at a time when he was preparing to lead the people of Otuke again,” she said.