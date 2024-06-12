Otuke man on the run after stabbing police officer

Police in Otuke District in Northern Uganda are hunting for a 37-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a police officer with a sharp object and fled.



It is alleged that Jimmy Ocen, a resident of Teboke Village in Omwonyle Parish, Ogor Sub-county waylaid Cpl Alfred Awio whom he stabbed in the back twice.



Cpl Awio, the in-charge Ogor Police was returning from a burial in Teboke on Tuesday afternoon when he got attacked.



According to sources, Ocen first assaulted his wife at the same burial place before he left and set his trap along the way at Awonkok Swamp.

North Kyoga region police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the attack, adding that police are now hunting for the suspect who is still at large.



“The crime scene was examined and well documented, the statement of an eyewitness has been recorded, and the object suspected to have been used in the attack was recovered and exhibited. Efforts to have the suspect arrested and produced before courts of law for prosecution are ongoing,” Okema said.



The victim was rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.



Mr Jasper Okengo, the LC3 chairperson of Ogor Sub-county, said that Ocen is a drug addict and a serial village criminal who was recently released on police bond.



“Sometimes back he assaulted his grandfather and he was arrested and later released on police bond but he jumped bond. So, I am suspecting that he attacked the OC for that issue of his previous arrest,” he said.