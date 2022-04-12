Otunnu: Arbiter or political schemer?

Clad in his signature African fabric, Olara Otunnu spoke emphatically against sectarianism which he said is likely to discredit the country’s multiparty politics.

The former Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) president, who was flanked by other political honchos, especially from the National Unity Platform (NUP), made the remarks while meeting with elders of Acholi Chiefdom in Gulu District on Saturday.

Without naming personalities, Otunnu accused some politicians of trying to block NUP and its members from crossing to the Acholi Sub-region.

“Let me say this categorically that an Acholi land remains an equal opportunity territory of all political parties and are all free to come, mobilise, organise and canvas for support. It is the people of Acholi individually and collectively who will decide whom they wish to give support. The question of drawing some lines somewhere and saying a political party cannot cross this line is unacceptable,” he said.

He added: “If we begin to hear the kind of rhetoric and discourse that we have been hearing beginning to take place among our people and we keep quiet then we are allowing evil, divisionism, sectarianism to triumph in our country so we have to speak out and say no”.

During the meeting, NUP was represented by its president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

Mr Kyagulanyi and other leaders had earlier met the chiefdom officials in a closed-door meeting. The chiefdom Prime Minister Ambrose Olaa later told the media that the meeting was confidential and non-political.

Mr Kyagulanyi was in Gulu to condole with the family of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah who was laid to rest last Friday.

However, his close association with Mr Otunnu has triggered debate on the duo’s political move given the fact that he slept at the latter’s residence for at least two days.

“I am thankful to my elder Olara Otunnu because he has made me meet with many people but most importantly the family of the late Oulanyah,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

During the 2021 presidential elections, Mr Kyagulanyi lost in the northern region to National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Yoweri Museveni.

Political observers argue that by hobnobbing with senior political and opinion leaders in Acholi, Mr Kyagulanyi is building political inroads in the region.

About two weeks ago, Otunnu accompanied Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to Mengo, where the latter had gone to mend fences after making controversial statements about the kingdom.

The meeting was also attended by members of the inter-religious council.

Although some people have argued that Otunnu’s appearance at the two major events was a sign of peace building and reconciliation, others strongly think that he is slowly making a political comeback.

Ever since he hung up his gloves and boots as UPC’s president in 2015, the former Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations has been living a quiet life.

Reactions

Former Housing Minister Francis Babu told Daily Monitor yesterday that Otunnu’s recent gesture statements point to his political comeback.

Mr Babu said whereas Otunnu’s message on reconciliation is a good idea, it is only ring-fenced to political parties.

“He is trying to be politically relevant but there is a very big mistake here. People are reconciling parties. Reconcile Ugandans because parties are vehicles for people who have got different ideologies to ask for votes,” he said.

Mr Babu added that the move undermines democracy.

The former Agago North County Legislator, Prof Ogenga Morris Latigo, said Otunnu by virtue of his diplomatic stature and former party president understands the dynamics of leadership.

“I don’t believe and I can almost certainly say Otunnu isn’t seeking any political comeback. But where we have reached as a country, it is the voice of older people like us and other elders that must be heard. Even at my personal level I feel obligated that the challenges that this country faces will require absolute maturity, a clear sense of moderation in managing issues and Otunnu is exactly playing that role,” Prof Latigo said.

For instance after the 2021 General Election, NUP accused the NRM government of torturing and holding their supporters incommunicado.

Some of the former detainees have shared harrowing tales of alleged torture, a claim NRM dismisses as baseless.

Prof Latigo said ensuring unity is relevant to deal with violence, anger and insensitivity to people of different political ideologies

Need to restore love

However, the president of the Seventh day Adventist Church in Uganda, who is also a member of the Inter-religious Council of Uganda, Dr Daniel Matte, said whereas he does not know Otunnu’s interests, he agrees with his message of political reconciliation.

Dr Matte said multiparty system should not be about divisionism and violence.

“As religious leaders we love peace building in the country because the Bible says that we should make peace with all people. However, peace isn’t religious-based because everyone is a beneficiary of peace. Therefore, we commend him for being a peace advocate and building bridges for co-existence,” he said.

