Oulanyah agrees to review NSSF law decision - NOTU

The chairman general of the National Organisation of Trade Union (Notu), Mr Wilson Owere, has said Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has promised that the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Act, 2019, will be considered from the stage at which it was before his ruling last Thursday.

Mr Were said the Speaker’s pledge was one of the resolutions arrived at yesterday’s meeting between workers’ MPs and NOTU officials at Parliament.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, the Workers’ legislators and the NOTU leadership said they pushed to expedite enactment of the law intended to grant NSSF members aged 45 or above and who have saved for at least 10 years, the right to withdraw up to 20 per cent of their savings.

The labour rights activists now want the completion of the law within a month.

“The Speaker has assured me that this [Act] is going to be fast-tracked. And fast-tracking means, it is going through. It may not even reach those 40 or 30 days,” Mr Were said.

He added: “Why? Because this [Act] is very crucial for the livelihoods of Ugandans. It is an [Act] which is going to facilitate their lives. It is not going to regulate the lives of Ugandans.”

We could not independently verify the accuracy of these accounts because it was a closed-door meeting and Speaker Oulanyah was not readily available.

Last Thursday, he ruled that all Bills that were being processed and an Act passed by Parliament, but pending presidential assent, should be tabled afresh for legislation. The decision affected 12 Bills before the House and Acts.

Workers’ MPs led by Ms Agnes Kunihira have not only vowed push for the quick processing of the news NSSF law but also work on amendments.

“We are looking forward for the next move. You are all aware that we had a hectic process to ensure that this Bill was passed. Our appeal now to government, Parliament, especially to the Speaker is to ensure that this Bill is tabled as soon as possible,” Ms Kunihira said.

She added: “We don’t need to go through that hectic process of again consulting stakeholders. We need to agree that what was passed then should just be brought back and we do the amendments so that we process it in the next 40 days.”

Mr Were insisted that his team will ensure that it is done in less than 30 days due to its urgency.

“I am now directing my Members of Parliament to immediately fast truck this Bill where it is. They have to push the government because this is a government Bill,” he said.

Last push

Key stakeholders behind the Bill have been engrossed in a series of meetings in attempt to save Parliament from undergoing a fresh process.

They want the Attorney General and the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development to return the Bill to Parliament urgently to cater for the needs of the savers who have saved for 10 years and those who have reached 45 years.