Oulanyah anticipates tougher bail debate

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, has attributed the call by President Museveni, to among others, deny bail to capital offenders, to a flawed justice system.

While meeting Uganda Association of Prosecutors at Parliament yesterday, Mr Oulanyah said the debate has been occasioned by irregularities in the justice system, which allegedly frustrates citizens.

“I think the biggest thing that has come out of this is that the public reaction on what essentially looks like a flawed criminal-justice system. They have found their own solution because they are dissatisfied with what is happening in the justice system,” Mr Oulanyah said.

“The victims don’t feel good…and most of the time, they resort to mob [action]. So in an attempt to justify and bring back [society to] the equilibrium, we bring the debate on bail,” he added.

Last week, Cabinet endorsed criminal justice reforms that seek to deny suspects on capital offences bail or police bond.

Mr Oulanyah also said it was vital to keep a safe environment to attract and promote investment.

“How do you invest in a country where criminality is high ...so, I think we all have a role to play,” he said.

However, Mr Paul Kunya, the general secretary of the Uganda Association of the Prosecutors, faulted the emergence of the debate.

“If government recruits the required staff, then cases would be settled on time, and therefore we would not have a debate on bail,” Mr Kunya said.