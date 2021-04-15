Oulanyah attends NRM retreat at Kyankwanzi as Kadaga sends apologies

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Contrary to the earlier Communication by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) director of Communication, Mr Emmanuel Dombo that the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah would not attend the ongoing retreat for the newly elected party MPs at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), the latter is in attendance.

Initially, members in attendance could hardly notice him since he was clad in full military fatigue and a facemask.

This was, however, revealed by the party secretary general, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba who introduced him, among the Central Executive Committee (CEC) members at the retreat at Kyankwanzi.

"Your Excellency with us here are newly elected MPs... Also are some of the CEC members who include the deputy speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah," Ms Lumumba said, attracting ululations from members in attendance.

Speaker Kadaga is reported to have sent in her apologies through the secretary general, Ms Lumumba.

Oulanyah and Kadaga have expressed interest to contest for the House Speaker seat.

The retreat which started on April 7 and will end on 29 of this month, is to be officially opened today by the party chairperson, President Museveni today.

By the time of filing this story, President Museveni has arrived at the retreat.

In a related development, Mr Museveni's press team said he will address the nation on matters of Covid-19 tomorrow.

"President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation on Covid-19 tomorrow, April 16, 2021 at 8pm from National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.The address will be broadcast live on all TV and radio stations," the Presidential press secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi said.