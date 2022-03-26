Oulanyah hailed for respecting opposition political parties

The former Speaker of the 11th Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has been described as a man who has been respecting other opposition parties despite defecting from Uganda People’s Congress Party and joined the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Oulanyah died on March 20, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

While paying his respect to Oulanyah at the Uganda High Commission Pretoria, the NRM patron in South Africa, Mr Philip Kakuru said despite being a Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) cadre, when Oulanyah joined NRM he still respected other political parties.

“Opposition leaders should learn from the late Oulanyah that NRM is a home which welcomes everyone, when he joined NRM party he was a given a chance to lead others because of his capability and respect,” he said.

National Resistance Movement patron South Africa Philip Kakuru and the Ambassador of Uganda to South Africa Kintu Nyago. PHOTO/ SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA



Flanked by the ambassador of Uganda to South Africa, Kintu Nyago, Mr Kakuru signed in the condolence book and pledged to protect the legacy of the deceased Speaker.

“We have learnt a lot from the late Oulanyah because since he joined NRM party, he has been promoting unity within the party and country at large using his political positions and skills,” he said.