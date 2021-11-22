Oulanyah rallies support for NRM in Busoga

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah and his deputy Anita Among during a plenary session recently. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA. 

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula  &  Sam Caleb Opio

What you need to know:

  • Mr Oulanyah also pledged to stand with MPs from Busoga and to work closely with locals.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has vowed to make Busoga Sub-region his frequent home and win back the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s support.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.